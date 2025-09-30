LONDON (AFP) -- Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on Monday condemned Emma Watson as "ignorant" over her transgender rights views, in a stinging riposte to the former child star.

In a long post on X, the writer expressed her irritation that Watson, 35, and Daniel Radcliffe, 36 -- who starred in the film adaptations of Rowling's best-selling books -- "continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created."

Radcliffe, who played boy wizard Potter, and Watson, who played his friend Hermione Granger, have both taken issue with Rowling's stance on gender issues.

But Rowling, who has not previously been so outspoken about Watson, suggested that the star's privilege meant she was unable to properly grasp the issues at stake.

"I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous," she said.

"I, therefore, understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."

Rowling has long been at the forefront of the debate about gender identity and has previously denounced trans activism, leading to accusations of transphobia.

She has defended herself saying her concern was the impact it has on women's rights and single-sex spaces for women.

Pour petrol on flames

Rowling, 60, also revealed her annoyance at receiving a one-line note from Watson in 2022.

Following an awards ceremony at which Watson publicly made a dig at Rowling she sent her a message saying "I'm so sorry for what you're going through."

"This was back when the death, rape and torture threats against me were at their peak, at a time when my personal security measures had to be tightened considerably and I was constantly worried for my family's safety," the author said.

"Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness," she said.

Rowling also hinted she had only decided to be "this honest" about the "Beauty and the Beast" and "Little Women" actress now because of comments last week in which Watson announced that she still loved and treasured the author.

This was "a change of tack I suspect she's adopted because she's noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was," Rowling said.

"Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love."

"Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public -- but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it," she said.