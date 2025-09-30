Travel interest is surging ahead of the Chuseok holiday, when millions of Koreans will have the chance to take 10 consecutive days off work using just one day of annual leave.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, searches for domestic and international trips during Chuseok have risen by 29 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

Based on lodging data from May to August for Korean users, three of the top five international destinations are in Japan. Tokyo ranked No. 1, followed by Fukuoka and Osaka. Bali and Da Nang round out the top five.

For domestic travel, Jeju Island ranked No. 1 in search volume, followed by Busan, Seoul, Gyeongju and Sokcho.

This year’s Chuseok begins on Monday, Oct. 6, with a substitute holiday on Wednesday the 8th. Including National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangul Day (Oct. 9), a seven-day holiday is guaranteed. With one extra day of leave on Friday the 10th, the break extends to 10 consecutive days.