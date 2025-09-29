Korean steel-making giant Posco said Monday that it has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a top institution in the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s performance evaluation of the National Human Resources Development Consortium, a government program that provides training support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The award was presented Sept. 4 at the 2025 Excellence in Training Centers ceremony in Seoul. Posco received the highest “S grade,” reaffirming its status as a model institution in the consortium.

The consortium designates large companies as joint training centers to share facilities, programs and expertise with SME employees, and selects the leading 20 percent as an autonomous joint training center.

Posco has been selected every year since 2013, which is the longest record among participating institutions. The company has also achieved top ratings in every evaluation since 2019.

In 2024, the company trained 23,458 employees from 563 partner firms, subcontractors and service providers, offering programs ranging from welding, crane operation and machinery maintenance to electrical facility management and ESG capability development. Since joining the consortium in 2005, Posco has trained about 710,000 people from 500 companies.

As part of its commitment to community contribution, Posco donated the 15 million won ($10,716) incentive it received for this year’s award to the Posco 1% Foundation, bringing its cumulative donations from evaluation incentives to 1.85 billion won.

“Through 20 years of consistent participation in the consortium, we have grown together with our partners and helped advance Korea’s steel ecosystem,” a Posco official said.

“We will continue supporting SME talent development through active involvement in government-led initiatives.”