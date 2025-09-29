지난 호에 이어 오늘은 21번부터 50번까지 TOEIC 필수 단어를 정리해드린다.

앞에서 다룬 기본 단어에 이어, 이번에는 중급–고급 난이도의 단어들이 많다.

TOEIC 기출 필수 단어 21–30

21. discard (버리다)

He discarded old newspapers.

-> 그는 오래된 신문을 버렸다.

22. convenient (편리한)

This hotel is in a convenient location.

-> 이 호텔은 편리한 위치에 있다.

23. temporarily (일시적으로)

The store is temporarily closed.

그 가게는 일시적으로 문을 닫았다.

24. coordinator (조정자)

An event coordinator managed the wedding.

행사 조정자가 결혼식을 관리했다.

25. proximity (근접성)

The office is in close proximity to the subway.

사무실은 지하철과 매우 가까운 곳에 있다.

26. mandatory (의무적인)

Safety training is mandatory.

안전 교육은 의무적이다.

27. previously (이전에)

She had previously worked in sales.

그녀는 이전에 영업 부서에서 일한 적이 있다.

28. confidentiality agreement (비밀 유지 계약)

Employees must sign a confidentiality agreement.

직원들은 비밀 유지 계약서에 서명해야 한다.

29. timely manner (시기적절하게)

The issue was resolved in a timely manner.

그 문제는 시기적절하게 해결되었다.

30. because (왜냐하면)

The flight was delayed because of snow.

그 항공편은 눈 때문에 지연되었다.

TOEIC 기출 필수 단어 31–40

31. begin / will begin (시작하다)

Construction will begin next month.

공사는 다음 달에 시작될 것이다.

32. In addition (게다가)

In addition, we offer free parking.

게다가, 무료 주차도 제공합니다.

33. approximately (대략)

The trip takes approximately two hours.

그 여행은 대략 두 시간이 걸린다.

34. determination (결심, 의지)

Her determination led to success.

그녀의 결심이 성공으로 이어졌다.

35. declining viewership (시청률 하락)

The show was canceled due to declining viewership.

그 프로그램은 시청률 하락으로 인해 취소되었다.

36. efforts to boost (향상시키려는 노력)

Efforts to boost sales have paid off.

매출을 늘리려는 노력이 결실을 맺었다.

37. eco-conscious (친환경적인)

The company promotes eco-conscious policies.

그 회사는 친환경 정책을 장려한다.

38. initiatives (주도적 계획)

Several green initiatives were introduced.

여러 친환경 계획이 도입되었다.

39. sustainable (지속 가능한)

Solar power is a sustainable energy source.

태양 에너지는 지속 가능한 에너지원이다.

40. To this end (이를 위해)

To this end, we hired more staff.

이를 위해 우리는 직원을 더 고용했다.

TOEIC 기출 필수 단어 41–50

41. arranging (준비하다)

She is arranging the schedule.

그녀는 일정을 준비하고 있다.

42. following details (다음의 세부 사항)

Please provide the following details.

다음의 세부 사항을 제공해 주십시오.

43. for security reasons (보안상의 이유로)

Visitors must sign in for security reasons.

보안상의 이유로 방문객은 반드시 출입 명부에 서명해야 한다.

44. deliver (배달하다)

Packages are delivered daily.

소포는 매일 배달된다.

45. information (정보)

Please share more information.

더 많은 정보를 공유해 주세요.

46. confidentiality (기밀성)

Data confidentiality is a priority.

데이터 기밀성이 최우선이다.

47. implementation (실행, 이행)

The new policy is under implementation.

새 정책이 시행 중이다.

48. employment (고용)

The factory provides employment for 500 workers.

그 공장은 500명의 근로자에게 고용을 제공한다.

49. approximation (근사치)

The price is an approximation, not exact.

그 가격은 정확하지 않고 근사치다.

50. obstacles (장애물)

She overcame many obstacles to succeed.

그녀는 성공하기 위해 많은 장애물을 극복했다.

이렇게 2회에 걸쳐 TOEIC 최신 기출 핵심 단어 50개를 난이도 순서대로 정리했다.

꾸준히 복습하고 예문을 따라 말하다 보면 단어가 반드시 내 것이 된다!