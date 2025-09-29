2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I have two weeks to work on the project.

B: I hope that’s ________________ to finish it.

(a) an enough time

(b) the enough time

(c) enough time

(d) enough times

해석

A: 이 프로젝트를 작업하는 데 2주의 시간이 있어.

B: 그것을 끝내기에 충분한 시간이길 바라.

해설

가산 명사/불가산 명사 구별하여 채우기

문맥상 보기의 time은 ‘시간’을 뜻하는 불가산 명사이므로, 관사가 없는 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 불가산 명사는 복수형으로 쓰일 수 없으므로, 올바른 불가산 명사의 형태인 time을 포함한 (c) enough time이 정답이다.

어휘

work on 작업하다 enough 충분히

2.

A: Neptune and Uranus are about the same size.

B: I read that Uranus is ________ of the two.

(a) larger

(b) the larger

(c) large

(d) a largest

해석

A: 해왕성과 천왕성은 거의 비슷한 크기야.

B: 나는 둘 중에 천왕성이 더 크다고 읽었어.

해설

‘the+비교급+of the two’ 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 of the two가 있고, 문맥상 ‘둘 중에 더 큰’이라는 의미가 되어야 자연스러우므로, larger(더 큰)를 포함한 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 비교급에서는 정관사 the를 쓰지 않지만, ‘둘 중에 가장 ~한’이라는 표현 ‘the+비교급+of the two’에서는 비교급 뒤에 명사가 생략된 the larger (one)가 천왕성을 가리키고 있으므로 정관사 the를 포함한 (b) the larger가 정답이다.

어휘

Neptune 해왕성 Uranus 천왕성

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. _____________________________________________, divide the Indian subcontinent and the Plateau of Tibet.

(a) The world’s tallest mountains are the Himalayas

(b) The Himalayas, the world’s tallest mountains

(c) The Himalayas, world’s the tallest mountains

(d) The Himalayas are the world’s tallest mountains

정답

(b)

해석

세계에서 가장 높은 산맥인 히말라야 산맥은, 인도 아대륙과 티베트고원을 나눈다.

해설

‘the+최상급+명사’ 채우기

문장에 동사(divide)만 있고, 주어가 없으므로, 빈칸은 주어 자리이다. 따라서 주어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사구인 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘최상급+명사’ 앞에 정관사(the)와 소유격(world’s)이 올 때는 ‘정관사+소유격+최상급+명사’의 어순이 되어야 하므로, (b) The Himalayas, the world’s tallest mountains가 정답이다. 참고로 빈칸에 (a)나 (d)를 넣으면 하나의 절에 두 개의 동사(are, divide)가 오게 되어 오답이다.

어휘

divide A and B A와 B를 나누다 subcontinent 아대륙(인도 그린란드 등) plateau 고원

4.

The premiere of the movie __________ by the renowned filmmaker was well attended.

(a) that directed

(b) directed

(c) directing

(d) to direct

해석

유명한 영화 제작자에 의해 감독 된 영화의 개봉에 많은 사람들이 참석했다.

해설

분사 자리 채우기

주어(The premiere of the movie), 동사(was), 보어(well attended)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘_____ by the renowned filmmaker’는 수식어 거품이다. 문맥상 수식을 받는 명사 movie와 direct가 ‘유명한 영화 제작자에 의해 감독 된 영화’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (b) directed가 정답이다. (a)와 (d)가 빈칸에 오면 각각 ‘영화가 유명한 영화 제작자에 의해 감독했다’, ‘영화가 유명한 영화 제작자에 의해 감독되기 위해’라는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

premiere (영화의) 개봉 renowned 유명한 filmmaker 영화 제작자 well attended 많은 사람들이 참석한

5.

(a) Recent sleep studies have bring to light an interesting fact about napping.

(b) According to experts, taking a short nap of twenty to thirty minutes is beneficial for sleep-deprived individuals.

(c) Napping has been shown to rejuvenate a person’s mind and body, restoring alertness and reducing sleepiness.

(d) The additional rest from napping helps diminish the risk of heart disease, promotes cell repair, and enhances memory function.

해석

(a) 최근 수면 연구들은 낮잠에 대한 흥미로운 사실을 폭로했다.

(b) 전문가들에 따르면, 20분에서 30분간의 짧은 낮잠을 자는 것이 수면이 부족한 개인들에게 이롭다고 한다.

(c) 낮잠은 경계심을 회복시키고 졸음을 줄이면서, 사람의 마음과 신체에 활력을 불어넣는 것으로 보여졌다.

(d) 낮잠으로부터의 추가적인 휴식은 심장병의 위험을 감소시키고, 세포 재생을 촉진시키며, 메모리 기능을 강화 시키는 것을 돕는다.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 동사 have와 또 다른 동사 bring이 접속사 없이 이렇게 바로 연결되어 쓰일 수 없으므로 틀리다. ‘과거에 시작된 일이 현재까지 계속되는 경우나 현재에 완료된 경우’를 나타내기 위해서 현재완료 시제를 사용하므로, have bring은 have brought로 바꿔야 한다. 따라서 (a) Recent sleep studies have bring to light an interesting fact about napping이 정답이다.

어휘

bring to light 폭로하다 nap 낮잠 rejuvenate 활력을 불어넣다 sleepiness 졸음

diminish 감소시키다 enhance 강화하다

정답

(c) / (b) / (b) / (b) / (a)

