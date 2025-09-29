The Vienna Philharmonic, one of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, has appointed Korean American violinist Hannah Cho (Cho Soo-jin) as a full member.

The appointment makes her the first musician of Korean descent to join the 183-year-old orchestra since its founding in 1842.

According to the classical music community on Monday, the orchestra, which currently has 148 members, confirmed Cho’s appointment to the second violin section following a final vote on Sept. 22.

Securing a permanent seat in the Vienna Philharmonic is a famously demanding process. Musicians must first audition to be accepted into the Vienna State Opera Orchestra, where one must spend at least three years before becoming eligible to apply for a post at the Vienna Philharmonic. Only after a vote by existing members and a final approval at the orchestra’s general assembly can an artist become a full member of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Born in Seoul, Cho moved to the US with her family as a child and began playing the violin at the age of 3. She made her solo debut at 12 and later studied at the Juilliard School in New York. In 2019, she entered the Vienna Philharmonic Academy and joined the Vienna State Opera Orchestra in 2022.

Cho is scheduled to perform with the Vienna Philharmonic when the orchestra performs in Korea on Nov. 20.