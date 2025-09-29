Nine forest trails at the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897) will be open to the public from Wednesday through Nov. 30, the Korea Heritage Service announced Monday.

Since 2019, the Korea Heritage Service’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center has opened these trails during spring and fall. The center continues to maintain and improve the paths so that visitors can walk safely and reflect on the value of the Joseon Royal Tombs, which are designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

This fall, a total of 19.59 kilometers of trails will be accessible at nine royal sites. The trails include the “Hwireung-Wolleung and Gyeongneung-Nature Learning Forest Trail” at the East Nine Royal Tombs in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, the “Bokjagi Tree Forest Trail” at Gwangneung Royal Tomb in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, and the “Pine Tree Path Behind the Burial Site” at Sareung Royal Tomb in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

Other trails include the “Taereung-Gangneung Trail” in Seoul, the “Cheonjangsan-Restored Historical Forest Trail” at Uireung Royal Tomb in Seoul, and the “North Trail Behind the Burial Site” at Jangneung Royal Tomb in Paju. Additional trails are open at Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province; the Three Royal Tombs in Paju, Gyeonggi Province; and the outer forest trail at Yeongneung Royal Tomb in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.

The forest trails will be open during each tomb site’s regular visiting hours. In October, trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in November, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All sites will be closed on Mondays. Hours may be adjusted depending on weather and other local conditions.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to explore the forest paths free of charge.