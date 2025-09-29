German science and technology firm Merck said Monday it has appointed electronics head Kai Beckmann as its next chief executive, to succeed Belen Garijo when she steps down at the end of May 2026.

Beckmann has led the performance materials business sector since 2017 and served on the executive board since 2011. He will take over as chair of the executive board and CEO on May 1, 2026, the company said. He will continue to lead the company's electronics division as deputy CEO, effective immediately, until a successor is appointed, the company added.

“In Kai Beckmann, we have the perfect homegrown leader, taking over the Chair of the Executive Board of Merck with extensive understanding of our global businesses, as well as patient and customer needs," said Johannes Baillou, chairperson of the executive board of E. Merck KG, parent company of all Merck businesses.

"Beckmann’s proven transformational expertise will be fundamental to deliver the next chapter of our company’s growth. And his passion and vision for technology will drive much-needed impact for patients, customers and society."

Garijo, who joined Merck in 2011 and became CEO in 2021, steered the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, portfolio reshaping moves such as the acquisition of US biotech firm SpringWorks and the sale of its surface solutions unit. She is also credited with strengthening the health care and life sciences businesses.

Merck said Beckmann's transformation of its performance materials arm into a pure-play electronics business, now a key supplier to the chips industry, positioned him to lead the next phase of growth.

Since joining Merck in 1989, Kai Beckmann has held global roles of responsibility, such as managing director of Merck in Singapore and Malaysia as well as chief information officer.

Beyond Merck, Kai Beckmann is the chairperson of the supervisory board of secure printing group Bundesdruckerei and serves as vice president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. From 2017 to 2024, he led the German Federation of Chemical Employers' Associations.