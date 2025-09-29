Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has launched Korea’s first private-sector alliance on automotive semiconductors in a bid to reduce reliance on imports.

Hyundai Mobis held the first Auto Semicon Korea forum on Monday in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, bringing together 23 companies and institutions such as Samsung Electronics, LX Semicon, SK Key Foundry, DB HiTek and the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute. The event was attended by CEO Lee Gyu-suk and some 80 senior executives.

Highlighting the need to reduce Korea’s dependence on imported auto chips, the company said it aims to secure independent design and production capabilities, establish a stable domestic supply chain, and accelerate R&D cycles by up to two years through the initiative.

“Automotive semiconductors, unlike consumer chips, must meet strict durability and reliability standards under harsh driving conditions — barriers that have long restricted new entrants and kept the market dependent on foreign suppliers,” stated Hyundai Mobis.

According to market data, as cited by Hyundai Mobis, only five Korean firms ranked among the world’s top 100 auto semiconductor companies last year, with a combined market share of just 3-4 percent, mostly in memory chips.

As a tier-1 supplier, Hyundai Mobis aims to act as the key bridge between automakers and chipmakers, leveraging its in-house design capacity, controller know-how and mass-production experience. The company currently manufactures 16 types of semiconductors through external foundries, producing about 20 million units annually.

With the global auto chip market projected to reach $138 billion by 2030, Hyundai Mobis plans to make ASK an annual forum and expand participation to startups and related tech providers from next year.

In his keynote, Hyundai Mobis President Lee Gyu-suk said the company is “expanding joint development with fabless firms and design houses, while deepening partnerships with major foundries.” He added that Hyundai Mobis also aims to attract IT and mobile specialists into the automotive semiconductor sector.