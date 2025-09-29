LG Household & Health Care announced Monday the appointment of Lee Sun-joo, a beauty industry veteran and former L’Oreal executive, as its new CEO, as it seeks to fuel new growth in its cosmetics unit.

Lee brings more than three decades of experience in both the Korean and global beauty industries, with much of her career spent at L’Oreal. She held key leadership roles, including general manager of the Yves Saint Laurent and Kiehl’s brands, and later led the group’s mass market division.

Under her leadership, Korea became Kiehl’s second-largest global market after the United States. She later played a key role in doubling global sales and elevating Kiehl’s to L’Oreal’s second-ranked luxury brand, following Lancome.

“As a former L’Oreal executive with strong marketing acumen and a proven track record, we believe Lee is the right leader to take our cosmetics division to the next level,” an LG H&H official said.

Beyond L’Oreal, Lee led Mediheal’s US market entry as head of L&P Cosmetic’s US unit and later served as CEO of Unilever’s Carver Korea, where she strengthened AHC’s brand identity.

Lee is expected to be officially appointed as CEO following a shareholders’ meeting and board meeting scheduled for Nov. 10.