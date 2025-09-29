Twice gave fans a taste of its special album, uploading a highlight medley of all 10 tracks from the upcoming set slated to be released Oct. 10.

Twice is to roll out “Ten: The Story Goes On,” which will include focus track “Me+You” with nine other tracks each featuring an individual bandmate. The upcoming set will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group's debut, along with a fan meetup in Seoul and a documentary film.

The album will drop in the middle of the Asian leg of the This Is For tour, for which the nonet performed in Macao over the weekend. The international tour has three more stops in the region in October before visits for two more in Australia the following month.