Enhypen exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify with “Moonstruck,” Belift Lab said Monday, citing the platform.

"Moonstruck" is the band’s 15th song to achieve the feat and its third to do so this month, following “No Doubt” and “Brought the Heat.”

“Moonstruck” was released in July last year as part of second full-length album “Romance: Untold.” The alternative R&B tune was the opening track for the 10-track LP, which sold over 2 million copies in a week and went on to sell more than 3 million — both a first for the septet.

Separately, the bandmates embarked on the European leg of their Walk the Line tour in Paris earlier this month and came back from attending the spring-summer 2026 fashion show for Prada on Monday. The group will perform three concerts in Singapore this week. Enhyphen will be back in Seoul for encore gigs from Oct. 24 to 26.