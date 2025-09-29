A luxury pen modeled after the one used by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for official signatures, which caught the attention of US President Donald Trump during their summit last month, is going on sale to the public in a strictly limited release.

Stationery brand Monami said Monday that it will begin selling 1,000 sets of its new signature pen from Tuesday. The launch comes about a month after media spotlighted the pen given as an impromptu gift by President Lee to Trump during their high-profile White House meeting on Aug. 25.

The pen set, priced at 70,000 won ($50), will be sold through Monami’s official online store, Kyobo Book Center’s online platform and the company’s Naver store.

The product is modeled after the pen used by Lee to sign the White House's guest book, which Trump immediately praised for its thickness, color and weight. "Is that your pen? It's a nice pen. Do you want to take it with you? I like it. The writing is beautiful, the thickness. Is this made in your country?" Trump asked, according to footage from the event.

Lee responded by giving Trump the pen on the spot, saying it would suit his famously bold signature.

While the original was a handcrafted original model by Seoul-based artisan studio Zenyle, the ink refill inside was Monami. The unexpected detail of a high-end custom wood casing built around a widely available South Korean refill led to a surge of domestic attention and even sent Monami’s stock price soaring nearly 30 percent the day after the summit.

Monami’s new signature pen adopts a similar design, using rosewood casing with a premium gloss and grain pattern. It comes in a magnetic case with a refill included and is compatible with replaceable Monami cartridges. The water-based ink resists drying even when left uncapped for extended periods.

A Monami spokesperson said the release reflects the company’s “60 years of accumulated craftsmanship,” and hinted at broader plans to expand its premium lineup following renewed consumer interest.