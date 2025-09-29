President Lee Jae Myung on Monday received diplomatic credentials from seven new ambassadors to South Korea, including the new envoy from the European Union, the presidential office said.

The ambassadors included Ugo Astuto of the EU, Nadine Olivieri Lozano of Switzerland, Bartosz Wisniewski of Poland, Tanel Sepp of Estonia, Philippe Lafortune of Canada, Mikael Hemniti Winther of Denmark, and Wong Kai Jiun of Singapore.

New ambassadors typically present copies of their credentials to the head of state to formally assume their roles. (Yonhap)