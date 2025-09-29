Babymonster surpassed 300 million views on YouTube for the group's music video for “Drip,” YG Entertainment announced Sunday.

This is the third time the group has reached the milestone, following the videos for “Sheesh” and “Batter Up.”

“Drip” fronted Babymonster's first studio album of the same name that came out in November last year. The music video was the No. 1 trending video within 24 hours on the platform upon its release and amassed 100 million views in 21 days. The single entered the Billboard Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts at No. 16 and No. 30, respectively, the highest spots for the seven-member act.

Meanwhile, Babymonster is set to return on Oct. 10 with the four-track second EP “We Go Up.” A Babymonster pop-up store will run in Seoul from Oct. 11 to 19 to mark the album's release.