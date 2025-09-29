South Korean stocks opened higher Monday following the previous session's sharp drop.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 39.57 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,425.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI tumbled 2.45 percent Friday on escalating tariff woes sparked by US President Donald Trump's remarks that South Korea's planned $350 billion investment is just "up front."

Most shares started in positive territory.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.96 percent, and chip giant SK hynix jumped 2.38 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 0.43 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.58 percent.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 0.77 percent, and major pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.6 percent.

The local currency was traded at 1,406.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)