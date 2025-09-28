Fifty-five young speakers and institutions were honored Thursday at the 54th Korea Herald English Speech Contest, held at the Australian Embassy in central Seoul.

This year's annual event celebrated the power of language and the enduring friendship between Korea and Australia.

Australian Ambassador Jeff Robinson welcomed the winners and their families to the embassy, praising their creativity and passion. “I was impressed to hear your ideas on APEC’s values of economic cooperation, sustainability and cultural exchange,” he said.

"By entering this competition, you have shown initiative, courage and enthusiasm — all very important leadership qualities. Sooner than you realize, you may be responsible for shaping Korea’s future, and I hope to see you strengthening the Australia-Korea partnership over the decades.”

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young reflected on the contest’s long history and the newspaper’s own post-war origins. “Seeing the bright eyes and confident expressions of these future heroes makes me proud and happy,” he said.

“This competition began 54 years ago, even before many of your parents were born, and among past winners are global leaders. Our first English-language paper was founded in 1953 to tell Korea’s story to the world. Winning today is not just about showing off your English ability, but about carrying forward that heritage.”

A total of 51 students and four educational institutions received awards, recognized for their eloquence and vision. As the ceremony closed, young winners were encouraged to read widely, continue practicing English and pursue global citizenship, ensuring that the contest’s tradition of nurturing future leaders endures for decades to come.