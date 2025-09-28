Easydew, the skin care brand from Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said Sunday it surpassed 100 billion won ($70.9 million) in cumulative sales between January and July this year, marking about 200 percent growth from the same period last year.

The company expects to set a new annual revenue record on the back of strong product competitiveness and diversified sales channels.

The brand’s growth has been driven by two flagship products — the “Melatoning One Day Ampoule” and “Mela B Toning Ampoule Cushion” — built on Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s DW-Epidermal Growth Factor, Korea’s first bio-based drug ingredient.

The ampoule has clinically proven whitening and skin tone improvement effects, making it a must-have for consumers concerned about pigmentation.

The cushion, endorsed by actress Han Ga-in, differentiated itself with both coverage and actual reduction of freckles. Human application tests showed the number of dark spots reduced by 32 percent, and after just one day of use, a 42 percent reduction in area. Since launch, the cushion has generated more than 40 billion won in cumulative sales.

Easydew also performed strongly in distribution. It was ranked the top beauty brand on Lotte Home Shopping in the first half of 2024, while its online mall helped attract new customers and drive repeat purchases. A survey by Embrain showed Easydew had the highest repurchase rate among pigmentation and blemish care brands

Building on domestic momentum, the company is accelerating its global expansion, focusing on Japan, the US and Southeast Asia with localized strategies.

“Surpassing 100 billion won in sales so early is the result of consumer trust,” a company official said. “We aim to leverage the proven efficacy of DW-EGF to build global competitiveness and grow into Korea’s leading derma-cosmetic brand.”