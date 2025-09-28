Lotte Group said Sunday it is broadening its social contribution programs spanning all stages of life — from infants and children to youth, middle-aged adults and seniors — while also encouraging affiliates to lead environmental, social and governance initiatives such as recycling and circular economy projects.

To help address Korea’s low birth rate, Lotte distributed "Life Sprout" kits to expecting parents last October in Gyeongsang Province. The kits contained health supplements, nutritious snacks for pregnant women and childcare items, and were delivered directly to new parents to support healthy childbirth and parenting.

Since 2017, the group has also created “Mom’s Happiness Playgrounds” at childcare facilities and community centers, offering safe and creative play spaces where children can explore and families can gather. The initiative earned the Prime Minister’s Award at the Korea National Sharing Awards last year.

In addition, the “Mom’s Happiness Dream Attic” program, launched in 2017, has been improving community child centers for low-income households. Renovations range from updating facilities to enhancing educational and emotional support spaces, with the 100th site set to open this year.

For young adults, Lotte operates the “Youth Library” program, which has established cafe-style reading and self-development spaces for soldiers since 2016. The libraries provide opportunities for cultural enrichment and personal growth during military service, and the 12th such facility opened at Air Force Unit 8930 in March.

The company also runs the “Value for ESG” volunteer group, engaging university students in ESG-focused projects such as local community support and environmental protection. The third cohort completed its activities in April, while the fourth group will begin work in December, following a launch ceremony in November.

In rural areas, the “Grandchild & Grandparent Care” program supports households headed by grandparents by improving housing conditions and providing cultural outings such as visits to Lotte World Aquarium and Seoul Sky.

Lotte also co-hosts the “Super Blue Marathon” in partnership with Special Olympics Korea to promote disability awareness. The event has become a landmark initiative, attracting around 8,000 participants to the 2024 race in Seoul. The 10th edition is scheduled for November 8 this year at Peace Park in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

Meanwhile, Lotte affiliates are scaling up their ESG initiatives. Lotte Chemical is spearheading “Project LOOP Cluster,” a circular economy program that helps local ESG centers collect and recycle plastic waste by providing facilities, equipment, training and consulting. Five centers are currently operating, including one in Busan, with expansions planned in Incheon and Ulsan.