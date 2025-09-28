Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the electronic parts subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said Sunday it showcased its advanced multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and other core auto components to global automotive and electronics companies at a forum held in Tianjin, China.

The company hosted the 2025 Samsung Automotive Component Tech Day in the Chinese city from Thursday to Friday, bringing together more than 100 executives from some 30 global automakers and electronics firms.

At the annual event, Samsung Electro-Mechanics highlighted that high-performance MLCCs are becoming core components for future mobility, as the automotive industry advances through the convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics.

The company also shared market trends, technology roadmaps and solutions for the MLCC in the automotive, IT and industrial sectors.

A key focus was the development of MLCCs to meet surging demand from advanced driver-assistance systems and fast-charging technologies.

Participants of the forum also got a chance to tour the company’s Tianjin factory, one of its major production bases that produces MLCCs used in IT devices and cars.

“We are witnessing the pace of concentrated technological advances and rapid innovation in the automotive market,” said Lee Tae-gon, vice president and head of strategy and marketing. “We will become the best partner for customers by leading innovation in differentiated products and solutions.”

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said it reached 1 trillion won ($709.9 million) in sales for the automotive MLCCs last year and plans to expand further this year into camera modules and semiconductor packaging substrates.