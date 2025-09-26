SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINGAUTO, a global leading cold chain logistics technology company headquartered in Singapore, today announced the successful closing of a funding round exceeding US$50 million. The capital will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen localized assembly operations in international markets, and advance research and development for next-generation refrigerated electric vehicles (EVs).

Key investors in this round include GSR Vision Capital, Delu Capital, Bank of China Asset Management (Singapore) and BBG Global. MVGX Tech, and Startech Global Ventures, are participating as both investors and strategic industry partners, providing synergies that will support SINGAUTO's technology innovation and global expansion.

The milestone was commemorated with a Strategic Investment Signing Ceremony held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore, attended by distinguished representatives from the Singapore government, alongside prominent financial institutions and investment banks.

Chris Chen, Co-founder of SINGAUTO, said, "The success of our latest financing round, which exceeded US$50 million, is a powerful testament to the potential of our vision and our team. Looking ahead, our 'technology + capital' approach continues to gain momentum as we expand our capabilities. We are now in a strong position to execute our global market strategy, such as by establishing localized assembly operations in key international markets globally and accelerating R&D for next-generation vehicles. With this vote of confidence from our partners, we look forward to realizing our vision and becoming the world's leading cold chain technology company."

Investors also highlighted their confidence in the company's strategy. A spokesperson from GSR Vision Capital commented: "Cold chain logistics plays a vital role in ensuring food safety and pharmaceutical integrity during transportation and storage. SINGAUTO's innovative model, combining advanced EV technology with scalable cold chain solutions, positions it strongly to capture growth opportunities in Asia and beyond. We are excited to support their journey."

At the ceremony, a roundtable discussion took place where industry leaders explored some of the key themes shaping the cold chain logistics sector. Topics included the role of finance in scaling cold chain innovation, the importance of strategic capital in supporting high-growth enterprises and enabling global expansion, the rapid growth of demand across Southeast Asia, the critical role of innovation and technology in overcoming cold chain technology sector challenges, and the integration of sustainable practices and green finance in decarbonizing logistics.