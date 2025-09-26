Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Honors Outstanding Leaders and Enterprises Shaping the Future of Business

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) recently celebrated Taiwan's visionary leaders and pioneering enterprises that are reshaping industries and championing sustainable growth. Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious Taiwan Chapter was staged on 25 September 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei.

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr. Eugene Chien, Advisor to Enterprise Asia and Ambassador-at large for Climate Change and Sustainability, Republic of China (Taiwan); Ms. Aznifah Ghani, President of the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei; Mr. Eko Wijanarko, Director of Investment Department of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei; and Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting Company Limited, KPMG in Taiwan, the event's Official Assurance Partner.

Embracing the theme 'Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises', the APEA 2025 honored exceptional businesses and leaders in Taiwan who exemplify resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight, successfully future-proofing their organizations in the face of rapid technological and economic transformation.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously assessed over 100 nominees, evaluating each entrepreneur and organization for their overall operational excellence, leadership, and business performance. Through this rigorous evaluation process, the most outstanding recipients were selected across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan's Douglas Hsu of Far Eastern Group, Thailand's Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group, Mainland China's Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, Hong Kong's Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, India's Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, the Philippines' Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon.

"In an era of constant disruption, the enterprises that will thrive are those that challenge conventions, embrace transformative technologies, and create value beyond profits. These organizations recognize the interconnectedness of economies, societies, and the environment, and take bold steps to shape a sustainable and inclusive future." stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his inspiring welcome address.

Among the distinguished honorees in the Master Entrepreneur category were Ms. Huang, Fang-Yue, President of Excellence Optoelectronics Inc.; Ms. Nancy Hsu, President of Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.; and Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) who exemplify remarkable vision, resilience, and leadership in guiding their organizations to greater success.

The Inspirational Brand Award recognized renowned names such as Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. and Watsons Personal Care Stores (Taiwan). Forestar Brokerage Co., Ltd and Wei Zheng Construction Co., Ltd were recognized in the Fast Enterprise Category, while leading achievers in the Corporate Excellence Category included Global Mall Co., Ltd., Standard Foods Corporation, Unimicron Technology Corp., and Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd.

The APEA 2025 Taiwan Chapter is supported by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with KPMG Taiwan as the Official Assurance Partner. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2025 TAIWAN

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.