The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and CBRE Group’s Korea Desk North America co-hosted the “US Site Selection Seminar 2025” at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Thursday, guiding Korean firms on strategies for expanding into the US.

AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim stressed that site selection is now one of the most critical factors for long-term success, requiring careful consideration of incentives, talent, logistics and local partnerships. He noted that Korean investment has surged, making Korea the largest foreign investor in the US and a key driver of job creation.

CBRE’s Korea Desk North America Executive Vice President Steven Chon said Korean companies have steadily expanded in North America for decades, with the desk supporting them across building, leasing and managing facilities.

CBRE experts highlighted key considerations in the US market:

- Incentives and competitiveness – Eric Stavriotis, vice chair for leasing and location incentives, said site choices can shape competitiveness for decades.

- Labor market diversity – Kristin Sexton, senior managing director of consulting, emphasized the breadth of US talent across industries and regions.

- Supply chain resilience – John Kirkman, senior managing director in supply chain, noted regional variations require tailored strategies.

- Project delivery – Managing Director Tim Stoeckel pointed to the importance of local expertise in permitting and contractor networks for industrial projects.

The seminar also touched on challenges in navigating state-level incentives and evolving US investment conditions, with CBRE underscoring the importance of long-term planning and local expertise for Korean companies entering the market.