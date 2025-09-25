Up against Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' director and actor says 'Boss' breaks all cliches

“Boss,” set to hit theaters during the Chuseok holiday, weaves a comedic twist through the usually gritty, violent stories of gangster movies.

Rather than depicting bloody power struggles for gang leadership, the film follows the antics of those trying to avoid taking the top spot.

Jo Woo-jin plays Soon-tae, a gangster who aspires to leave the criminal world behind to become a chef at a Chinese restaurant, only to find himself coerced into becoming the gang’s next boss. As other potential candidates emerge, including Kang-pyo (Chung Kyung-ho) and Pan-ho (Park Ji-hwan), the gang’s preference for Soon-tae creates a series of humorous complications.

The fast-paced, lighthearted comedy is led by actors who convincingly embody their gangster personas while infusing humor into the violent, testosterone-charged world.

Director Ra Hee-chan, speaking at a press conference in Jamsil, Seoul, on Wednesday, explained that he sought to bring depth to "Boss" through layered characters.

“To convincingly deliver the irony of someone refusing to be a boss as comedy, without becoming complicated, the characters’ unique traits, including their main and alternate personas, were important. But what mattered most was their dreams," he said, adding that he worked to "bring more depth to the comedy" whil dealing with the main character's dilemma.

Addressing the familiar tropes of gangsters and drugs, Ra said, “I think these subjects have become somewhat cliche, (and are) often seen in films released around the holidays."

"What I focused on more in this work was the story of a former gangster finding his way back through his dream and the relationships with those who were once his comrades. That’s where I put my emphasis," he added.

The main lead, Jo, echoed the sentiment about cliche elements, explaining that focus was placed on "a former gangster finding redemption through his dream, his ties with those who were once his comrades, and the themes of character and dreams."

Rather than emphasizing loyalty or identity, themes often present in gangster films, he wanted to focus on the strength of the story, he added.

"It’s not meant to be just another gangster film — I wanted to infuse it with my own personal taste and the sense of comedy I felt. On top of that, I worked to enhance it with the fun of its characters and action," he said.

Meanwhile, Jo, reflecting on the release of “No Other Choice,” which premieres alongside “Boss” during Chuseok, said he would not even "dream of calling it a competition.” Auteur Park Chan-wook’s thriller comedy “No Other Choice," led by actor Lee Byung-hun ("Squid Game," "Masquerade"), opened Wednesday.

“The film market isn’t in good enough shape to even talk about competition. In this situation, I hope that Lee Byung-hun, 'No Other Choice' and 'Boss' can all bring joy to many audiences and help breathe new life into theaters together as a strong double bill,” he added.

“Boss” opens in theaters on Oct. 3.