Kim Tae-hyung, better known as BTS member V, has purchased a luxury apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, for 14.2 billion won ($10.1 million), according to local news reports.

Real estate records show that V completed the purchase of the 273.96-square-meter residence at PH129 on Sept. 17.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment, with views of the Han River, was paid for entirely in cash, without a registered mortgage, the reports said. The contract was signed in early May, and ownership was transferred after the final payment this month.

PH129, formerly known as the Penthouse Cheongdam, is regarded as one of the most exclusive apartments in South Korea. Built in 2020 by Hyundai Engineering & Construction, the complex comprises 29 units across 20 floors, with ceilings as high as 7 meters.

In May, the government’s assessment data showed that one of its largest units, spanning 407.71 square meters, was valued at 17.21 billion won.

V’s purchase follows other high-profile real estate acquisitions by members of BTS.

In June, Jin bought a unit at Hannam The Hill for 17.5 billion won in cash. J-Hope acquired a penthouse at Afer Hangang last year for roughly 12 billion won, and RM and Jimin each bought residences at Nine One Hannam in 2021, for 6.3 billion won and 5.9 billion won, respectively.