Dear Annie: My name is Jess, and I've always prided myself on being the "steady one." I have a good job as a marketing manager, a wonderful husband named "Fred," and a life that feels stable and predictable. On paper, everything looks perfect. But lately, I can't shake this persistent, nagging feeling that something is missing.

Growing up, my parents struggled financially, so I learned early on to choose security above all else. I picked a practical career over pursuing my dream of becoming a travel writer. I bought a sensible condo instead of moving to a bustling city like New York or exploring life abroad. Even in my relationship with Fred — who is kind, reliable and everything I could ask for — I wonder if I've chosen comfort over passion.

Now, at 34, I find myself looking back and questioning whether I've built a life I truly love or one that simply feels safe. I've been fantasizing about taking risks — whether that's finally writing that travel blog, signing up for an improv class or taking a sabbatical to backpack through Europe. But every time I consider it, I freeze. What if I ruin the stability I've worked so hard to build? What if I disappoint the people who rely on me?

How do I balance the life I've carefully created with this deep urge to try something bold and new? -- Jess the Steady Dreamer

Dear Jess the Steady Dreamer: I say go for the risk! Freezing up is a very typical response when we've experienced trauma in the past. It's your body reacting as though you're still in danger, even though you're not. The truth is, the real danger lies in not pursuing the life you truly want to live.

Start with baby steps. Write a few pieces for a travel blog, or take a class in something you're passionate about. Once you begin moving toward your goals, the patterns of hesitation will start to melt away.

You've already built a solid foundation; now it's time to build the life you've been dreaming of!

애니에게: 제 이름은 베스이고 저는 늘 제가 "한결같은 사람"이라는 것에 자부심을 가져왔습니다. 저는 마케팅 매니저로서 좋은 직장에 다니고 있고 "프레드"라는 훌륭한 남편이 있어요. 제 삶은 안정적이고 예측가능하죠. 서류상으로는 모든 것이 완벽해 보입니다. 하지만 최근 저는 무언가가 빠져있다는 것 같은 기분이 계속 들어서 떨쳐낼 수가 없네요.

자라면서 저희 부모님은 경제적으로 어려우셨기에 저는 일찌기 무엇보다도 안정을 택하는 것을 배웠습니다. 여행작가가 되고 싶은 꿈을 포기하고 현실적인 직업을 선택했죠. 뉴욕처럼 북적이는 도시로 이사를 가거나 외국에서 살아보는 대신 실용적인 콘도를 구입했고요. 프레드는 다정하고 의지가 되며 제가 바랄 수 있는 모든 것을 갖춘 사람이지만 그와의 관계에서도 저는 제가 열정보다는 편안함을 택한 것이 아닌가하는 생각이 들기도 해요.

서른넷이 된 지금 저는 과거를 돌아보고 제가 정말로 좋아하는 삶을 살아온 것인지 아니면 단순히 안전하게 느껴지는 삶인지 스스로에게 묻고 있는 자신을 봅니다. 저는 위험할 수도 있는 선택을 하는 것을 그려봤어요. 드디어 여행 블로그에 글을 쓰는 것이든 즉흥 공연 수업을 신청하는 것이든 아니면 안식년을 갖고 유럽 배낭여행을 가는 것이든요. 하지만 그런 생각을 할 때마다 저는 얼어붙어요. 이렇게 열심히 쌓아온 안정된 상태를 망치면 어떡하지? 나에게 의지하고 있는 사람들을 실망시키면 어쩌지? 하면서요.

어떻게 하면 제가 신중하게 이뤄온 삶과 무언가 대담하고 새로운 것을 시도해보고 싶은 이 깊은 충동과의 균형을 잡을 수 있을까요? -- 한결같은 몽상가 제스

한결같은 몽상가 제스 님께: 저는 모험을 해보시라고 말씀드립니다! 얼어붙는 것은 과거에 경험한 트라우마에 기인한 매우 전형적인 반응이에요. 실제로는 아니더라도 여전히 위험한 상태인 것처럼 당신의 몸이 반응하는 것이죠. 하지만 실상 진짜 위험은 당신이 정말로 원하는 삶을 추구하지 않는 것에 있습니다.

소소한 것부터 시작해보세요. 여행 블로그에 글을 몇 개 올리시거나 당신이 관심이 있는 것에 대한 수업을 들으세요. 당신의 목표들을 향해 나가가기 시작하면 망설이는 패턴은 점점 사라지기 시작할 거에요.

당신은 이미 단단한 기반을 갖췄고 이제는 당신이 꿈꿔왔던 삶을 쌓아나갈 때입니다!