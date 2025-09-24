Global developers unite at inaugural event, leveraging Tencent Cloud's AI tools to drive social innovation in biodiversity and mental health

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Tencent Cloud Hackathon Global Roadshow Day, held alongside the 2025 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, concluded successfully in Shenzhen. Over 48 hours, 17 teams comprising 46 developers collaborated intensely to build 17 innovative "AI for Social Good" projects, showcasing how technology can drive meaningful social impact.

In partnership with Tencent Sustainable Social Value (SSV), the event centered on creating practical AI solutions for biodiversity preservation and mental health support. The competition featured three tracks: AI Coding, AI Agent, and an International Category, attracting teams from prestigious institutions including City University of Hong Kong, Peking University, and Tsinghua University, alongside international developers from Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, competing for prizes in each category, with a top award of up to $10,000 USD.

Tencent Cloud's AI Developer Tools Enable Rapid Innovation

The 48-hour Tencent Cloud Hackathon was powered by cutting-edge tools including Tencent CodeBuddy, Tencent Cloud Agent Development Platform (TCADP) and Tencent Cloud EdgeOne.

CodeBuddy served as an "AI Full-Stack Engineer," offering conversational programming support across the entire development workflow. As the first AI coding tool to support plugin, IDE, and CLI formats, it significantly streamlined coding processes and improved efficiency.

TCADP provided a low-code/no-code toolchain that allowed rapid implementation of advanced AI capabilities such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), multi-agent collaboration, and automated workflows. Its open Model Context Protocol (MCP) plugin library further empowered participants to build sophisticated AI agents quickly.

For web-based applications and games, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne delivered secure, high-performance global deployment using its integrated content delivery network (CDN), security protections, and edge computing functions – ensuring low latency and a smooth user experience worldwide.

Winning innovations and the goal to build the next generation of AI talent

The first prize for the International Category was awarded to EchoQuest team, a team from Hong Kong, for their Poke Planet game. This innovative game transforms environmental restoration activities into engaging gameplay, converting conservation achievements into educational content and public welfare benefits.

Another Hong Kong team, NightC0de, received third prize in the AI Coding Category for Eco Genesis– an immersive simulation game that raises ecological awareness through interactive species collection and ecosystem exploration.

Coinciding with the Summit, Tencent also launched the "University AI Engagement" initiative, which aims to empower the next generation of developers through hands-on AI competitions like the Tencent Cloud Hackathon. This effort is part of Tencent's broader commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing practical skills, and encouraging the application of AI for social good.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.