TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Announce Strategic Cooperation to Launch Integrated Cloud Production Solution

Strategic partnership delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure and battle-tested microservices to transform global media workflows

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud announced their strategic partnership at the 2025 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, introducing an integrated cloud-based media production solution. This collaboration combines TVU's proven media technology with Tencent Cloud's robust infrastructure, delivering enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and reliability to meet the diverse needs of global media organizations.

TVU's cloud-native microservices architecture has demonstrated exceptional performance under extreme conditions. The system powered broadcasting for the most recent Summer Games torch relay in Paris, enabled coverage of the biggest 2025 football tournament across the United States, and supported real-time conflict reporting. Its modular design allows independent scaling of critical functions—acquisition, switching, graphics, communication, and distribution—delivering true on-demand production capabilities that traditional hardware cannot match.

"TVU's innovation in microservice-based media workflows has been proven on world stages, including major global sports events, high-stakes elections, and breaking news," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "Our deep collaboration with Tencent Cloud showcases our ability to customize solutions on Tencent's infrastructure, enabling global media organizations to run mission-critical production workflows on Tencent Cloud."

The solution addresses intensive media workflow demands through five technical advantages: ultra-low latency streaming using TVU's proprietary transmission protocols with Tencent Cloud edge nodes; elastic scalability via TKE container services enabling second-level resource scaling; cloud-native optimization across Tencent's microservices stack; AI-powered production integrating automated subtitles, smart editing, and content distribution; and enterprise-grade security combining Tencent's Tianyu framework with TVU's content protection.

TVU's proven track record validates this partnership's foundation. Prior deployments have demonstrated substantial efficiency gains: a Chinese provincial broadcaster using TVU MediaHub, TVU's cloud routing platform, reduced major event deployment time by 80%, cut on-site personnel by 70%, and tripled multi-platform distribution capacity. Additionally, leading global sports platforms leveraged TVU's cloud production solution for massive remote production spanning dozens of countries, proving its international scalability and reliability for mission-critical events.

"Partnering with TVU allows Tencent Cloud to deliver high-performance, highly reliable professional workflow capabilities to media customers," stated Yan Peng, Vice President of Tencent Cloud. "Traditional workflows that once depended on satellite trucks, dedicated fiber, or field production vehicles can now be easily replaced and expanded on Tencent Cloud, injecting strong momentum into the digital transformation of the media industry."

This partnership enables broadcasters to redirect capital from equipment purchases toward content creation while accessing dynamic resource allocation during peak scenarios like major sporting events or breaking news coverage. Moving forward, both companies will continue innovating in AI-driven workflows and 5G optimization, providing media organizations worldwide with more efficient production experiences and advancing industry digital transformation.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a globally recognized leader in IP video and cloud-based broadcasting solutions, serving more than 4,000 media organizations, enterprises, and government clients across 100+ countries and regions. Its solutions cover the full chain of video acquisition, cloud production, AI-powered content creation, and intelligent distribution, widely applied in news, sports, entertainment, enterprise events, and online education. Through continuous innovation, TVU is driving the video industry into a new era of cloud and intelligent workflows.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing brand of Tencent, dedicated to providing world-leading cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence technologies to governments, enterprises, and developers worldwide. By delivering cutting-edge solutions and building an open, win-win cloud ecosystem, Tencent Cloud is accelerating the growth of the industrial internet and enabling digital upgrades across industries.