Jin vows to seek stronger deterrence against NK, earlier wartime control transfer from US

Jin Young-seung, nominee for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, pledged political neutrality of the armed forces on Wednesday, while apologizing for the military’s involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

“Our military must return to principles and basics grounded in constitutional values to stand again as the people’s armed forces in this grave situation,” Jin told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly’s defense committee in Seoul.

“As the JCS chairman nominee, I express regret and offer my apology for the military’s role in the Dec. 3 martial law that deeply disappointed the public.”

Jin, a four-star Air Force general, acknowledged that the incident not only caused public concern but also created confusion and lowered morale within the ranks. He stressed the need to restore unity among service members by adhering strictly to laws and regulations and focusing on core military duties.

On the security landscape, Jin pointed to growing uncertainties in the international order, citing intensifying US-China strategic rivalry and the ongoing war in Ukraine as factors driving heightened tensions in the region.

He added that North Korea was further exacerbating instability, citing Pyongyang’s continuation of its “two hostile states” policy — in which the North treats the two Koreas as separate countries rather than pursuing unification — along with its suspension of inter-Korean dialogue and ongoing upgrades in nuclear, missile and conventional capabilities.

Jin went on to pledge to strengthen extended deterrence through the enhancement of South Korea’s “three-axis” system — the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, the Korean Air and Missile Defense system, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation strategy.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to transferring wartime operational control from the US to South Korea.

“Under the firm South Korea-US alliance, we will swiftly secure key military capabilities and a combined-joint operational system led by South Korea’s military, ensuring a systematic and stable transition of operational control in wartime,” he said.