Kang Daniel assured fans that he is OK via social media on Tuesday.

The singer acknowledged that his staff had experienced a theft the day before, losing costumes and supplies as well as merchandise for his US tour, and had to rush to stores to prepare for the Monday show in San Jose, California.

“But let’s still have a fun show,” he wrote before the final show in the US, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Kang Daniel visited 12 cities in the US this month for his “Act: New Episode" tour. On Sept. 6, however, he canceled a gig in New Jersey only hours before the start, due to logistics issues, and went up on the stage to apologize to the audience himself.

The tour continues in Latin America from Friday, with shows in Buenos Aires in Argentina, Sao Paulo and Mexico City.