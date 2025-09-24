Alibaba Group's e-commerce unit AliExpress highlighted major strides in intellectual property protection in South Korea in a report released Wednesday, driven by enhanced artificial intelligence tools and closer cooperation with local partners.

According to the report, AliExpress’s enhanced AI enforcement tools led to a 50 percent on-year increase in proactive content takedowns. The number of listings removed by the platform’s own detection systems was roughly 4.5 times greater than those flagged by rights holders through formal takedown requests.

Including both reactive and preemptive measures, the platform blocked 97 percent of potentially IP-violating listings before they reached consumers. Meanwhile, 95 percent of IP infringement complaints submitted via Alibaba’s IP protection platform were resolved within one business day across AliExpress, Lazada and Alibaba.com, the company explained.

AliExpress has also deepened its collaboration with Korean authorities and industry partners to reinforce cross-border intellectual property enforcement.

Since signing a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency in 2024, the company has actively supported KOIPA-led initiatives, including cooperation with its anti-counterfeit council.

Teaming up with the Korea Customs Service, the company focused on voluntary takedowns, operational reviews and the exchange of effective enforcement strategies.

A key milestone came in July, when AliExpress, in partnership with the Trade-related IPR Protection Association, became the first e-commerce platform to receive real-time alerts from Korean customs on seized small parcel shipments. According to the company, this allows for quicker intervention at the border to curb the spread of counterfeit goods.

AliExpress has further played an active role in arming Korean businesses with IP know-how and strategic support.

In June, it co-hosted an IP-focused conference with the Korea Cosmetics Association, offering Korean beauty brands a platform to navigate intellectual property risks in international markets.

To support small and medium-sized enterprises, Alibaba International launched a dedicated center to offer educational content and practical guidance on digital IPR protection.

“We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including governments, industry partners, rights holders and consumers, while leading efforts to protect intellectual property in the e-commerce sector through innovative technological solutions,” an official from AliExpress said.