AliExpress officially launched “AliExpress Travel” at the 40th Seoul International Travel Fair, signaling its entry into the global travel market and introducing a new all-in-one platform for international travelers.

According to the company on Thursday, AliExpress Travel enables users to book destinations, transportation, accommodation and tickets to attractions in a single, streamlined process.

The launch comes amid intensifying competition in South Korea’s online travel booking market, where traditional giants like HanaTour and ModeTour continue to hold strong, while newer digital-first platforms such as Yanolja, MyRealtrip and Naver Travel are rapidly gaining ground.

AliExpress, known primarily for its e-commerce dominance, is now entering the fray with a global platform and aggressive pricing, aiming to differentiate itself through integrated services and localized support for Korean users.

One of the platform’s key features is its integration with Fliggy, an Alibaba affiliate, which allows users to access a global travel booking network. This includes over 1.5 million hotels worldwide, more than 25,000 direct flight routes, and entry to over 80,000 tourist attractions and theme parks.

AliExpress is also offering limited-time promotions tied to its “Travel Day” campaign. During the AliExpress Summer Sale on Friday, customers will be able to claim 50 percent flight discount coupons on a first-come, first-served basis, along with access to select travel deals at half price.

To better serve Korean users, the platform has implemented localized support services. A dedicated Korean-language customer service center provides real-time assistance across all stages of the booking process, including reservations, payments and cancellations.

"AliExpress aims to set a new benchmark in the global travel industry by expanding destination options, offering diverse themed travel packages, and delivering greater value," an AliExpress official said. "Just as our slogan says, ‘For overseas travel, AliTravel is all you need,’ we’re committed to enhancing the travel experience for Korean consumers through seamless booking and exceptional deals."

According to data from market research firm WiseApp Retail, AliExpress recorded 8.85 million monthly active users as of May, ranking third among e-commerce apps in Korea.