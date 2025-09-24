BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, reaffirmed its long-term dedication to Australia's renewable energy sector during the meeting with H.E. Mr. Scott Dewar, Australian Ambassador to China. The company expressed its intent to make strategic investments in Australia, underscoring its commitment to support Australia in building resilient, sustainable, and future-ready energy infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on renewable energy development, net zero industrial parks, green hydrogen and ammonia, and the localization of renewable energy supply chains, strengthening Australian domestic capability while advancing the nation's clean energy export ambitions.

Envision Energy Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Australia

The meeting was also attended by Daniel Boyer, Deputy CEO of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), and representatives from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ). Participants exchanged in-depth insights on key topics including energy ecosystem development, supply chain automation, and talent cultivation, reaching broad consensus that paves the way for Envision's long-term growth in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

"Australia's abundant renewable resources, innovation potential, and leadership in climate policy make it a cornerstone market for Envision," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy. He noted that Envision has established its Australian headquarters in Melbourne and, together with FERA Australia, is developing large-scale hybrid renewable projects across the National Electricity Market (NEM). "We have also signed a new strategic partnership with ANZ to build a green finance ecosystem, further deepening our long-term commitment to Australia. Leveraging our green technology leadership, we are confident in making a meaningful contribution to the country's net zero transition."

Envision and ANZ Collaborate on Energy Transition

The ANZ agreement signing was witnessed by Mr. John Williams, Australian Consul-General in Shanghai and signals the start of a long-term collaboration. Together, Envision and ANZ will leverage their respective strengths to deepen cooperation in financing the energy transition, sustainable finance, cross-border trade and investment, market insights, and policy engagement. With ANZ as its lead banking partner, Envision is set to expand its presence across Australia, New Zealand and other international markets, aiming to jointly drive the growth and transformation of Australia's renewable energy value chain.

Envision Energy Signed Strategic Partnership with ANZ

Paul Richards, Global Head of Resources, Energy & Infrastructure at ANZ, said: "As the largest Australian financial institution operating in China, ANZ has long supported Chinese enterprises investing in and providing technology solutions in Australia. Envision's leadership and ambitions in the global net zero space is exciting. We look forward to developing comprehensive financial solutions and insights to help empower Envision's growth in Australia and across the region."

The strategic partnership with ANZ, alongside high-level engagement with the Australian government, is a significant milestone in Envision's global strategy and aims to set a new benchmark for China-Australia cooperation in green energy.