Cortis made its Billboard 200 debut with its first album, claiming the No. 15 spot, according to the chart published on Tuesday in the US.

The boy band's debut EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” entered the main albums chart at the second-highest rank for a K-pop act’s first set. Songs from the album also appeared on the Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US charts.

The multinational rookie group dropped the five-track EP earlier this month, fronted by “What You Want (feat. Teezo Touchdown),” an English-language single released ahead of the EP in August. The mini album sold more than 430,000 copies in week one — the fourth-highest first-week sales for a K-pop group's debut album. The EP also entered Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking at No. 2.

On Sunday, Cortis unveiled the music video for the B-side track “JoyRide.”