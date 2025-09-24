Guterres hails S. Korea as 'trusted partner' in achieving UN's key goals: Presidential office

NEW YORK -- President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday held talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York during his US trip to attend the UN General Assembly.

Lee highlighted the UN's role in helping the Korean Peninsula achieve peace, as the liberal president earlier on Tuesday vowed to increase inter-Korean exchanges, to normalize relations between the two Koreas, and to denuclearize North Korea.

According to the presidential office, Lee called on the United Nations to support his efforts to transition from conflicts and confrontations on the Korean Peninsula to dialogue and cooperation. Lee also stressed that peace and security on the Korean Peninsula is linked to those of the entire international community.

It was the second time Lee and Guterres officially met, as the two held talks on the occasion of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in June.

Meanwhile, according to the presidential office, Guterres expressed his views that South Korea has become a "trusted partner" that voiced its opinions from balanced perspectives, concerning humanitarian aid, the UN's sustainable development goals, human rights issues, as well as international conflicts such as the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Lee said South Korea will take on a bigger role in addressing challenges in the international community.