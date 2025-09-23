The defense ministry said Tuesday it has decided to award 11 soldiers for their efforts to guard democracy and "constitutional values" during former ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.

The move comes as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, the country's first civilian defense chief in 64 years, has vowed to boost military morale by recognizing those with merit and punishing those who should be held accountable.

"Soldiers who fulfilled their mission by protecting the lives and safety of the people in an urgent situation and defending constitutional values and democracy ... by not carrying out illegal and unjust orders were selected," the ministry said.

The recipients, who will receive government and military awards, were shortlisted by the ministry's audit bureau and finalized in a review by a committee comprising civilian members, including legal and academic experts, it added.

Among the soldiers, most were recognized for their actions during the martial law imposition in December, such as delaying the entry of special operations forces into the National Assembly building and preventing possible clashes with the public.

Also among the recipients was Col. Park Jung-hun, the Marine Corps' top investigator, who was charged with insubordination and defamation of his superior in a 2023 military probe into the tragic death of a young Marine. Park was reinstated in July after he was acquitted by a military court in January.

The military had come under scrutiny since troops were deployed to the National Assembly the night of the martial law imposition to allegedly block lawmakers from attempting to lift Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun standing trial over allegations he played a key role in conspiring to commit insurrection. (Yonhap)