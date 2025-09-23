Paraspara Seoul rebranding to Anto is Hanwha's first project

Hanwha Hotels & Resorts has officially launched its new luxury brand as it sets its sights on Korea’s premium resort sector, beginning by rebranding the renowned Paraspara Seoul resort as Anto.

Operated by Jeongsang Bukhan Resort Co., now a Hanwha Hotels & Resorts subsidiary, Anto is nestled at the foot of Bukhansan National Park and just 40 minutes from central Seoul. The acclaimed resort was the accommodation of choice for Coldplay during their visit to Korea this year.

“We acquired the resort on Aug. 13. It’s been just over a month,” said Cho Sung-il, CEO of Anto, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“In that short time, we’ve rebranded and are working to improve various operational issues. We can’t change everything overnight; systematic and organizational changes need lead time. Stabilizing operations is our top priority.”

Anto has 334 rooms, which remain unchanged from the former Paraspara Seoul, as sustainability was central to the resort’s transformation. The buildings were designed to preserve the original terrain and 600-year-old trees, with nearly every room offering views of Bukhansan and Dobongsan.

"While staying in the rooms, you can hear the sound of water from the nearby stream, birds chirping, and feel fresh air while walking outside. Nature connects directly to the guest rooms. Isn’t that the real meaning of luxury?" said Cho.

Anto's wellness offerings will be expanded to include yoga, meditation and forest therapy programs.

Chung Bong-gyu, general manager of Anto, emphasized the shift in customer experience: “We are reviewing new content and preparing experiences that members can enjoy together. As for new F&B collaborations, we’re discussing with other Hanwha resort brands to align them with current trends.”

He also assured that there would be "no fundamental changes to how the resort is run. We value the environment as a core asset that must be preserved.”

The resort also has families in its sights, with plans to expand play facilities and nature-based learning zones. Dining services will be upgraded and exclusive spaces will be introduced for high-end social gatherings.

Hanwha plans to launch full-scale membership sales in October, targeting affluent domestic and international customers. While only 20 percent of the available memberships have been sold so far, the company hopes to reach 60 percent by 2026.

“Starting next month, we will begin welcoming top-tier clients. Anto’s unique appeal and The Plaza’s global sales network will help attract more international guests,” added Cho.

With Anto’s launch, Hanwha Hotels & Resorts becomes the only company operating both a five-star hotel and a premium resort within Seoul.