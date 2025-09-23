DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar's award-winning hub, has signed a Sister Airport Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX). The partnership advances Qatar–China cooperation and expands global air connectivity via Doha.

The agreement, signed at Beijing Daxing's terminal, complements Qatar Airways' partnership with China Southern Airlines and the MoU between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Together, these moves underscore aviation's role in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and rising travel demand.

Under the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Co., Ltd., operator of Beijing Daxing, will pursue joint projects to enhance passenger and cargo flows. Collaboration will focus on operations, technology, service design, and innovation, positioning both airports as leaders in hub excellence.

Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, and Chengdu - as well as Hong Kong. These cities link to more than 120 global destinations through Doha, reinforcing Qatar's airport as the preferred Middle East hub for Chinese travellers.

Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: "This opportunity affirms Hamad International Airport key role in driving aviation diplomacy, and advancing Qatar's partnership with China. By collaborating with Beijing Daxing, one of the world's most forward-looking airports, we are anticipating the evolving needs of tomorrow's travellers and shaping the future of global connectivity, with Doha as China's trusted gateway to the Middle East and beyond."

Zhang Lin, CEO and President of Beijing Daxing International Airport, said: "As two important international aviation hubs in the world, Daxing Airport and Hamad Airport have formally established sister airport relations, and will start in-depth cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, work together to create a "golden channel" for airline network, build a "green corridor" for freight logistics, promote the "smart innovation" in operation and management, and continuously enhance the global competitiveness of the two hubs, thus becoming a deepening cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Qatar."

The Sister Airport agreement builds upon successful initiatives between Qatar and China. Qatar Airways recently announced the expansion of its codeshare with China Southern. Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will share code on China Southern's three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha. Similarly, China Southern will expand its "CZ" code on Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Beijing Daxing marks the second Chinese gateway served by China Southern Airlines' non-stop flights. Beijing also connects with Doha through Qatar Airways' and Xiamen Airlines' daily flights. With this frequency increase and codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways and its partners will now offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.

Beyond aviation, Qatar and China continue to strengthen ties through cultural and educational partnerships, including academic collaborations, joint exhibitions, and cultural showcases. These initiatives reaffirm both nations' commitment to deepening relations and expanding long-term cooperation across key sectors.