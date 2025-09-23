A Strategic Platform Spotlighting China's Next-Generation Innovators, Anchored by AI Hardware Ecosystem and Frontier Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOND Expo, Asia's largest innovation and tech ecosystem event, is proud to announce the launch of XIN Summit powered by BEYOND Expo, a new China-focused edition set to debut in Nanshan, Shenzhen on November 15-16, 2025.

This year's summit centers on the AI Hardware Ecosystem and Frontier Technologies, spotlighting breakthroughs in smart systems, intelligent devices, and advanced infrastructure — reflecting China's growing leadership in deep-tech innovation and the Greater Bay Area's unique strength in hardware manufacturing and innovation clusters. In line with global trends and China's emerging leadership, the theme underscores BEYOND Expo's commitment to supporting deep-tech innovation and real-world impact.

"With BEYOND Expo marking its fifth anniversary this year, it's time to go deeper," said Dr. Lu Gang, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. "AI hardware represents one of the most critical frontiers where China can lead globally — especially in the Greater Bay Area, which has a complete hardware supply chain and dense innovation clusters. XIN Summit is our way of accelerating that vision by connecting the tech ecosystem."

Why "XIN"?



The name XIN stands for Xplore, Innovate, Network — the three pillars that define the summit's vision and impact. In Chinese, "XIN" (新) also means "new", symbolizing fresh thinking, bold ideas, and the dawn of a new generation of innovation emerging from China — a reflection of the summit's commitment to uncovering what's next in Greater Bay Area's dynamic tech landscape.

Built for China, Connected to the World

Held over two days, XIN Summit will feature a tightly curated conference agenda with keynotes and fireside chats from top global and Chinese leaders, including technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. The event expects to welcome over 5,000 attendees and 150 exhibitors, with a core focus on showcasing emerging startups and breakthrough technologies rooted in the China and GBA's markets.

In advance of the official opening of XIN Summit, two exclusive, invitation-only events will be held on the afternoon of November 14 — Media Day and Party. Media Day will convene international media, key opinion leaders, and exhibiting companies to generate early visibility and set the agenda for coverage ahead of the summit. The Party will gather industry leaders in an exclusive setting designed to foster high-level networking and substantive dialogue.

During the XIN Summit, attendees will experience targeted investor-startup matchmaking, including curated sessions connecting global funds, corporations, and accelerators with China's most promising early-stage ventures. The summit will also bring BEYOND Expo's signature Fund at First Pitch (FAFP) to Shenzhen, offering immersive demos and interactive experiences that have become hallmarks of BEYOND Expo.

True to BEYOND Expo's DNA, the energy won't stop at the main stage. From high-impact networking and private roundtables to community socials and interactive activations, XIN Summit will preserve the signature "the fun continues" vibe of BEYOND Expo, blending serious innovation with meaningful connection — and a touch of fun.

"We're not just creating another tech conference," said Jason Ho, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. "We're building a dynamic launchpad — a place where China, especially the Greater Bay Area's most promising innovators, can gain visibility, connect with capital, and access opportunities beyond their home market. Few global events offer this level of focus and depth when it comes to China."

Strengthening China's Innovation Links



XIN Summit will serve as a premier platform for cross-border collaboration rooted in China, connecting the country's most promising startups with international partners, investors, and innovation hubs. By leveraging BEYOND Expo's global network and its deep relationships within China's tech ecosystem, the summit will foster partnerships that accelerate growth, enable technology exchange, and expand the international footprint of Chinese innovation.

Empowering Local Innovation

XIN Summit will partner with Nanshan District's local innovation ecosystem, including its renowned startup competition program. This collaboration will see the competition winner featured at the summit, providing a high-profile platform to showcase talent and amplify visibility to national and international stakeholders.

A Platform That's Already Proven

Over the past five years, BEYOND Expo has established itself as one of Asia's most influential tech events, with its Macao flagship attracting 25,000 attendees and 800 exhibitors in 2025.

Looking Ahead

XIN Summit will launch in Shenzhen on November 15-16, 2025, followed by the return of BEYOND Expo's flagship event in Macao from May 27–30, 2026. Together, these two events will reinforce BEYOND Expo's unique ability to connect markets, scale ideas, and drive innovation across Asia and beyond.

Further details on the venue, speakers, and agenda will be available on the official XIN Summit website: https://www.xinsummit.com/

– THE END –

About BEYOND Expo



The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry. www.beyondexpo.com

About XIN Summit

The XIN Summit, powered by BEYOND Expo — Asia's largest tech and innovation ecosystem event — will debut on November 15–16, 2025, in Shenzhen's Nanshan District. Derived from "Xplore, Innovate, Network" and the Chinese word for "new" (新), XIN embodies discovery, creativity, and renewal within China's fast-evolving tech landscape.

What sets XIN Summit apart is its global connectivity. Designed for China but connected to the world, the summit brings together leading entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and policymakers through curated exhibitions, high-level forums, investor matchmaking, and cross-border collaboration programs. By combining China's innovation power with international perspectives, XIN Summit aims to accelerate emerging ventures, amplify market opportunities, and foster meaningful partnerships driving the next wave of technological breakthroughs. This year's summit centers on the AI hardware ecosystem and frontier technologies, showcasing breakthroughs in smart systems, intelligent devices, and advanced infrastructure etc. that signal China's growing leadership in deep-tech innovation.

www.xinsummit.com