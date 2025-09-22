Prescriptions for ADHD medication for teenagers have more than doubled from 2020 to 2024, possibly buoyed by those marketing the drugs as boosting students' concentration.

In 2024, 122,906 teenagers were prescribed ADHD medication, soaring from 47,266 in 2020, according to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service data revealed by Rep. Kim Dai-sik of the main opposition People Power Party. The yearly prescription for teens has jumped every year since 2020, to 55,419 in 2021, 72,590 in 2022, and to 96,716 in 2023.

The increase was more noticeable among girls, which soared from 9,442 to 33,648 in the four years. ADHD prescription for boys went from 37,824 to 89,258 in the same period.

In contrast to the changes seen over the four years, studies indicate that ADHD is generally diagnosed more frequently in males than females. However, the nonprofit organization Child Mind Institute says this is "not necessarily because girls are less prone to the disorder, but because in girls ADHD presents differently."

People with ADHD are typically diagnosed at an early age, with many symptoms noticeable before the age of 12, but there are suspicions that the sudden spike in ADHD medication among teens is due to parents using it as a study aid for their children. Some people selling ADHD medication illegally claim that the medication's cognitive effects can enhance academic performance for students.

Local authorities recorded 669 cases of illegal sales of ADHD drugs from Aug. 4 to 14, 2024, a month before a crucial mock exam for the annual state college entrance exam.

The three regions in Seoul's affluent Gangnam-gu, known for parents who are extremely devoted to the academic accomplishments of their children, ranked No. 1, 2 and 4 in most ADHD drug prescriptions in 2021, according to 2022 data from the National Health Insurance Service.

"With the incorrect perception that ADHD medication aids studying, there is an increased risk of teen abuse of such drugs," Kim said.

The supposed benefits of using ADHD drugs as a study aid have not been proven scientifically. The medications are also known to induce side effects such as insomnia and loss of appetite.

Many of the medications used for ADHD treatment are defined as psychotropic drugs by Korea's Narcotics Control Act, and their unauthorized use, distribution or possession can be punished as a drug crime.