Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Monday it has begun using more environmentally friendly aviation fuel on its Japan routes as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

A 1 percent blend of domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel has been introduced on flights from Incheon to Kobe and those from Gimpo to Osaka, starting Friday and continuing through Dec. 31, according to Korean Air.

The program applies to about 90 flights on the Incheon-Kobe route and 26 flights on the Gimpo-Osaka route.

Korean Air previously used locally produced SAF on the Incheon-Haneda route beginning in August 2024 for about a year to verify the fuel's safety and performance.

SAF is estimated to reduce life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional jet fuel and is considered a key component of the aviation industry's decarbonization strategy.

Korean Air said the SAF used by the company is supplied by South Korean refiners HD Hyundai Oilbank Co. and GS Caltex Corp.

Earlier this month, the government announced plans to mandate a minimum blending ratio of 1 percent SAF in outbound flights from 2027 before gradually increasing the requirement to 3-5 percent in 2030 and 7-10 percent in 2035. (Yonhap)