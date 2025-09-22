Seoul shares opened higher Monday, tracking Wall Street gains, as investors scooped up technology and auto stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 25.41 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,470.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI has rallied in recent sessions, renewing its record highs.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 percent to 46,315.27, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.72 percent to 22,631.48.

In Seoul, auto and tech stocks led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.14 percent, and leading home appliance maker LG Electronics climbed 1.77 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.93 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.72 percent.

Among decliners, leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai fell 1.36 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings slipped 0.53 percent.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace retreated 1.57 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,395.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 2.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)