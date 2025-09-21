President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday pledged to seek a powerful defense reform to build a smart and independent military that can protect the country from any invasion, instead of relying on the sheer number of troops.

"While it is true that the population issue is serious and troop resources for the near term are insufficient, there is no need to worry about our defense capabilities by simply comparing the number of regular troops," Lee wrote in a post updated on his Facebook account.

"Fifty people equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) combat robots, autonomous drones and precision attack and defense missile systems can cope with tens of thousands of enemies," Lee said, calling for a transition to a "smart" and professional military armed with advanced technologies.

Drawing a comparison with North Korea's defense capabilities, Lee noted that South Korea has a 2.6 million reserve force that stands ready to enter combat anytime, while stressing the country ranks fifth globally in terms of defense capabilities.

Lee called for further increasing defense spending and building a smart military, while nurturing the country's arms industry and strengthening security diplomacy to build a country that will never be invaded.

He underscored the importance of achieving powerful and autonomous defense capabilities at a time the world is heading toward contest and armed conflict after one of the longest periods of peace and co-existence in the history of humanity.

Lee, meanwhile, dismissed what he called a "submissive" attitude that such defense capabilities are not feasible without foreign forces. (Yonhap)