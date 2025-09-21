The Seoul Administrative Court on Sunday recognized the death of an employee following three consecutive nights of "hoesik," company dinners that often involve heavy drinking, as an industrial disaster.

According to the court’s decision, a Samsung Electronics manager in charge of overseas sales was found dead in a parking lot in July 2022, with an autopsy citing acute alcohol poisoning.

Records showed that he attended three straight evening dinners with colleagues and business partners. The company officially sponsored the first two gatherings, while the final dinner — hosted by the employee and several team members for locally hired staff— was partially paid for with his personal credit card.

The state workers’ compensation agency initially rejected the claim by the deceased's family for survivor benefits, arguing that the last dinner was a private meeting and therefore not work-related. The court disagreed, noting that the employee was preparing for an overseas assignment and that maintaining close ties with local staff was part of his professional responsibilities.

The judges also highlighted medical findings that the cumulative effect of three consecutive nights of heavy drinking likely contributed to his death.

“Simply because he paid part of the dinner bill does not negate the work-related nature of the gathering,” the court said. The court also noted that the employee managed sales in Mexico and needed close working relationships with local staff, adding that he was scheduled for a long-term assignment there the following month.

Given the welcoming nature of the gathering, the judges said it would have been difficult for him to refuse drinks, and the dinner’s cost of around 1 million won ($730) made it hard to view as a casual get-together.

They also acknowledged the cumulative impact of three consecutive nights of drinking, saying alcohol from the earlier gatherings was likely not fully metabolized before the next, which could have raised his blood alcohol level and contributed to his death.

The ruling ordered the compensation agency to pay survivor benefits and funeral expenses.