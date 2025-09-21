Hyundai Motor’s premium brand opens new showroom in Kazakhstan

Genesis has opened up a showroom in Kazakhstan as the Korean premium auto brand under Hyundai Motor Group looks to accelerate its expansion in Central Asia.

According to industry sources on Sunday, Genesis held an opening ceremony for the Almaty Genesis Showcase earlier in September. The showroom will be operated by local distributor Astana Motors.

Almaty Genesis Showcase, a three-story building with a gross floor area of 1,705 square meters, will display the automaker’s signature models such as the G90 Long Wheel Base, G90 Black, GV80 and GV70.

Genesis announced its official launch in Kazakhstan in November, signifying its entry into the Central Asian market. The company pledged to open four dedicated showrooms by the end of 2025, adding that the Genesis vehicles will be assembled at the Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan Plant, Hyundai Motor’s local manufacturing foothold operated by Astana Motors. The plant is capable of rolling out 80,000 vehicles per year.

Genesis said the launch in Kazakhstan is part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in key global markets as it aims to target customers in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Kazakh auto market has seen exponential growth in recent years. It posted about 200,000 cars sold last year, up more than threefold from 2018.