The Korea Medical Institute said it has become the first medical check-up institution in the country to launch its own Integrated Research Support System, aimed at streamlining research from project proposals to performance tracking.

The KMI Research Information System, or KRIS, combines multiple stages of the research process, including proposal submission, review and approval, administrative support and the management of results. Officials said the system is designed to improve efficiency and transparency in research oversight.

KMI collects about 1.4 million new health check-up records each year. The institute said it plans to use the data to support research in public health and medical fields and expand collaborations with domestic and overseas partners.

The application phase of the KMI’s 2025 Research Grant Program was completed Saturday.

“The launch of KRIS has significantly enhanced KMI’s research support capabilities and opened a new chapter in large-scale, data-driven studies,” said Lee Kwang-bae, chairman of KMI. “We will continue to support research that contributes to advancing public health and national well-being.”

Founded in 1985, KMI operates eight medical centers in South Korea and a joint clinic in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The institute also conducts programs for early disease detection, prevention and public health, and participates in social contribution projects.