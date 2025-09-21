VAPORESSO Launches XROS PRO 2 at InterTabac 2025, Redefining the Flagship Standard

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At InterTabac 2025, the world's largest trade show for tobacco and smoking accessories, VAPORESSO unveiled its newest flagship product, the XROS PRO 2. The launch marks not only the upgrade of the flagship XROS PRO line, but also a bold statement of the brand's determination to set new professional benchmarks in endurance, design, and flavor—redefining what a flagship vaping device should be.

Redefining Flagship Endurance: Unprecedented 2000mAh Battery Capacity

The XROS PRO 2 features an industry-leading 2000mAh battery, the largest ever in its category. With 67% more capacity than the first-generation XROS PRO and 33% more than top competitors, it eliminates battery anxiety by delivering extended, reliable performance. This isn't just a larger battery—it sets a new standard for flagship endurance, where "all-day use" is redefined as the baseline, not the goal.

Aerospace-Grade Innovation: Magnesium Alloy—Rare, Refined, Revolutionary

Breaking industry convention, the XROS PRO 2 becomes the first vaping device to adopt aerospace-grade magnesium alloy—a material renowned for its ultra-lightweight strength but rarely used in consumer electronics due to its high manufacturing complexity. Weighing only 65g, it marries durability with unprecedented portability, proving that premium materials are non-negotiable for professional flagships. Complemented by a hidden display and unibody design, it balances functional clarity with minimalist elegance, reflecting a brand commitment to uncompromising quality.

Flavor Stability: Super Pulse Technology Resets MTL Standards

The XROS PRO 2 redefines MTL flavor consistency by adapting super pulse technology, previously exclusive to high-powered DTL devices. This innovation maintains output stability from full to low battery, eliminating the flavor fluctuations that have long plagued MTL devices. Paired with the upgraded COREX 3.0 heating system—enhancing thermal efficiency and e-liquid adaptability—it ensures pure, consistent taste from first to last puff, elevating the professional MTL experience to new heights.

The XROS PRO 2 isn't just an upgrade; it's a redefinition of flagship excellence. With its record-setting battery, rare aerospace materials, and unrivaled flavor stability, it sets new industry benchmarks, proving that premium vaping lies in pushing boundaries others deem untouchable.

For more information, please visit www.vaporesso.com.