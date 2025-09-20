SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe AI Campus Full-Scope Security Solution—an innovative offering that harnesses AI technologies to extend security protection from the digital world to the physical world, enabling campus-wide comprehensive protection.

Today's campus networks have evolved beyond traditional connectivity to become platforms that connect and sense everything. To meet the growing security demands, they must continuously strengthen internal defense to safeguard the digital world, while also sensing people, things, and environments to address security challenges in the physical world.

Shawn Zhao stated, "To tackle security risks on campus networks, Huawei has launched the Xinghe AI Campus Full-Scope Security Solution. With asset security, transmission security, spatial security, and privacy security, the solution redefines protection across digital and physical worlds."

Securing campus networks is no longer optional—it's essential. Huawei remains committed to continuous innovation, empowering intelligent networks and redefining campus security in the AI era.