MUMBAI, India and MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality carbon-based materials, today announced its 13th annual Sustainability Report 2025, titled 'Connected to a Greener Future'. The report highlights Birla Carbon's progress on its 'Share the Future' sustainability strategy, which prioritizes sustainability, circularity, innovation, and stakeholder collaboration, while setting out its roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sharing his thoughts on the report, John Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "Sustainability and innovation are inseparable parts of our business. From circular solutions like Continua™ SCM to digital systems that track emissions and water use, we are continuously raising the bar for responsible growth. The release of our 13th Sustainability Report reflects these sentiments along with another year of meaningful achievements, forward momentum, and renewed commitment to our purpose, Share the Strength." He further added, "Our journey continues to be shaped by the evolving needs of our customers, our responsibility to our stakeholders, and our focus on building a safer, more inclusive, and innovative organization for our employees. We strengthened our pathway to net zero carbon emissions, expanded our global footprint with the most ambitious capital investments in the company's history, and set new benchmarks in safety, inclusion, and operational excellence."

Report Highlights

Safety

Global expansions

Environment

Awards and Recognition

Manufacturing

Looking forward, Birla Carbon remains focused on the fundamentals that defines the company: innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The global shift toward sustainability is not a passing trend; it is a fundamental transformation in how business will be conducted in the decades ahead. Birla Carbon is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, creating solutions that empower customers, communities, and future generations towards a net zero world.

To explore the Birla Carbon Sustainability Report 2025, visit – www.birlacarbon.com/sustainability-at-birla-carbon/

To download a copy of the report, click here.