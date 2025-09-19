Tving-Wavve unveils in-house advertising platform, targeting high-value users through data integration

With Korean streaming platforms Tving and Wavve moving ahead with their merger, SBS will pull its content, including classic hits like "Running Man" and "My Love From the Star" from Wavve.

A Wavve spokesperson confirmed Friday that starting Sept. 30, all SBS content will be removed from the platform. However, content made by SBS’ subsidiaries, such as hit dating show "I’m Solo," will remain, according to the spokesperson. "I'm Solo" is jointly produced and broadcast on cable channels ENA and SBS Plus.

Under a new arrangement, SBS content will now be streamed primarily on Netflix.

SBS and Netflix inked a six-year global distribution deal in December 2024, positioning SBS to expand its reach to international audiences. Wavve is currently accessible only to subscribers in Korea.

Launched as Pooq in 2012 through a joint venture between the three major terrestrial broadcasters — KBS, SBS, and MBC — Wavve rebranded in 2019, with SK Square taking a 40.5 percent stake. The broadcasters’ holdings dropped to 19.8 percent each. Still, the streamer remained the primary source for online-streaming content from Korea's traditional broadcasters.

However, with Tving, which is controlled primarily by CJ ENM (holding a 48.9 percent stake in Wavve), leading the merger with Wavve, the terrestrial broadcasters’ stake in Wavve is likely to shrink further.

When asked about how SBS, MBC and KBS' stake in Wavve may be arranged following the completion of the merger, Wavve refrained from disclosing further information.

"The merger still requires additional steps, including approval from the shareholders of both companies. For now, the focus is on maximizing content synergy through measures such as unified subscription plans across the two platforms," said the Wavve official.

Since 2023, Tving and Wavve have been pursuing a merger to consolidate their extensive content libraries and strengthen their foothold in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

On June 10, the Fair Trade Commission granted conditional approval for the Tving-Wavve merger, requiring the platforms to maintain current subscription rates through the end of 2026 to mitigate potential price increases linked to bundled offerings.

Meanwhile, as the two platforms fast-track their merger following the regulatory approval, Tving and Wavve launched their in-house advertising platform Friday.

CJ ENM official said in a press release that the integrated platform would leverage its “overwhelming reach with over 10 million monthly active users, strong advertising credibility based on premium channels, such as terrestrial broadcasters, CJ ENM, and general programming networks, as well as live content, and sophisticated data-targeting solutions.”

The platform will aim to maximize ad effectiveness by targeting high-value users through data integration, the official said. By linking viewing histories across content with CJ’s commerce and lifestyle data, advertisers can reach premium consumers with precision. Furthermore, because it reaches all users, including paid subscribers, not just advertising-based video on demand viewers, the platform will offer advertisers expanded targeting options.

On Sept. 2, Netflix launched its ad service in Korea. Branded Netflix Ads Suite, the tool offers brands advanced audience targeting, creative solutions and integration with external ad networks to optimize ad placement on its ad-supported tier.

As of June, Netflix led the streaming market with 13.93 million users, capturing a 40 percent market share. It was followed by Coupang Play with 21 percent market share (7.32 million users), Tving with 17 percent (5.73 million) and Wavve with 7 percent (2.53 million).